UN: More than 150 million children in the world are in labor slavery (PHOTO)

Almost every tenth child in the world is in labor slavery. This is stated in a statement on Wednesday, the study of the UN special Rapporteur on the question of contemporary forms of slavery, Urmila Bhoola.

“According to estimates, which did not account permitted children’s work around the world are subjected to forced labor 152 million children (64 million boys and 88 million boys) – almost every tenth child”, – is spoken in the report of the world organization, which refers to TASS. While in the least developed countries “, approximately every fourth child (aged 5 to 17 years old) engaged in work that is considered harmful to health and development.”

“Worldwide child labor is mostly children aged 5 to 11 years: according to estimates, this age group is almost half or 48% of all children involved in child labour,” says the special Rapporteur.

The study notes that the problem of child labour is most typical for countries with a low level of income, but it also concerns other countries. “According to estimates, in 2016, Africa exceeded Asia-Pacific became the region with the highest rates of child labor”, – informed in the UN.

The forms of exploitation researchers attribute including the use of children for drug trafficking, and forced early marriages. “The exploiters who use children for drug trafficking, apply techniques such as psychological pressure, violence and threats of violence against victims and their families in order to force children to participate in drug trafficking, the report reads. – In addition, children become dependent on exploiters in connection with drug addiction: to create this dependency, the drug traffickers drugged children being recruited or trying to recruit without their consent”.

The special Rapporteur draws attention to the close relationship between the concepts of child marriage, exploitation and slavery, and notes that “child marriage is typical bonded labour in the household, while forced marriage often leads to sexual slavery.”

“According to estimates, forced marriage 5 679 000 children, – informs Bhoola. – The highest rate in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Africa.”

Child slavery “exacerbates and perpetuates the vicious circle of poverty, poor health, illiteracy and powerlessness adversely affects the rights of the child and the achievement of sustainable development in General”, States the UN. There is suppose to solve this problem “you need to apply holistic approaches that take into account a range of factors and aimed at children, and on families and communities.”