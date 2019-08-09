UN: to mass starvation on Earth there are 2 degrees Celsius (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The population of the Earth is, simultaneously, growing consumption of the planet’s resources, the stock of which is not infinite and is running out with catastrophic speed. Not limitless, and fit for human use of the earth’s surface. In connection with the acceleration of climate change on the planet, humanity awaits a sad future in which more of the Earth’s inhabitants will starve.

The intergovernmental group of experts on climate change (IPCC) published its August 8 report on this topic, as well as the impact of climate change on the use of the planet’s surface. On this report more than two years working 103 specialists from 52 countries. The focus group accounts were mutual negative impact of climate change on soils and forests, who, under this impact, in turn themselves cause climate change.

According to experts, in the case of increasing average global temperatures more than 2 degrees Celsius fertile land will turn into desert, rupture occurs built in the permafrost infrastructure, and drought and extreme weather events could threaten farming and food production. This value of 2 degrees Celsius is the maximum prescribed in the agreement of the parties climate summit in Paris, among whom were Russia, pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, use of coal, oil and natural gas, and also to begin a rapid transition to clean sources of energy.

– Humanity “enslaved” 70% of the land and 70% of all forests disappeared

– The production of grains and soybean will fall by 80%

The authors of the report from the IPCC emphasise that their recommendations can help the countries participating in the climate summit 2015, which took place in the framework of the UN Convention on climate change, to avoid at least the worst-case scenario. “I hope that the report will affect how people will use the surface of the planet subject to climate change, and will encourage politicians to support long-term use of soils and the sustainability of food production”, – told Deutsche Welle Alisher Mirzabaev, one of the authors of the IPCC.

Soil and forests are the perfect allies of man in the fight against climate change. They function as sinks of carbon dioxide and prevent the increase in CO2 emissions. But, as pointed out by Barron Joseph Orr, a leading expert of the UN Convention to combat desertification, mismanagement of resources has changed the situation is exactly the opposite, with the result that these areas become the main factors causing climate change.

Humanity “enslaved” 70% of the land and 70% of all forests disappeared

About 70% of the land that is not occupied by ice, is already being used for growing food, producing clothing and fuel, as well as for living and other human needs. All this leads to the emission of up to a quarter of all greenhouse gases – primarily because of the clearing of land for livestock and cultivation of crops. In General, agriculture is the “fault” for the disappearance of 70% of the forests on the planet.

Often ignore the fact that ecosystems such as grasslands or savannas are the key to a stable climate. These large areas which are usually devoid of trees and shrubs, serve as sinks of carbon dioxide. In addition, they allow for the grazing of cattle without destroying the forests. But the trend is to transform these areas in acreage for grain leads to massive growth of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. “At that time, as all concerned with the forests, urgent attention should be paid to the savannas and meadows,” says Giovanni Campari from the world wildlife Fund (WWF).

The production of grains and soybean will fall by 80% in the next 50-60 years

A new report by scientists explains how the current model of food production increases, climate change – and at the same time is a victim of these changes. So, the expected reduction of cereal crops and a corresponding increase in prices for these crops. Prices for cereals by 2050 could increase by 29%, estimated by the authors of the IPCC.

Only in the United States if emissions of greenhouse gases continue to grow unabated over the next 60 years, climate change could reduce the production of grain crops and soybeans by 80%.

In addition, the high content of CO2 in the atmosphere affects the quality of foods, reducing their nutritional value. Now, according to scientists, the 821 million people in the world suffer from hunger, while 1.5 billion is not ingest essential human trace elements like iron or zinc.

According to DW, the IPCC is intended not only to warn of danger, but to encourage mankind to action – and also to remind you that there’s still a chance. Although the actions you need to take vary from region to region, the basic steps are the same everywhere: optimization in the chain of cultivation and food production and rehabilitation of more than 2 billion hectares of soil degraded. “We need to stop the destruction of forests and the use of new land for agriculture,” says Giovanni Campari from WWF.

Another step that is actual for all regions of the planet – the rejection of the cultivation of monocultures over large areas. You should return to growth next to many types of plants. This improves the ability of soil to absorb carbon dioxide, prevent soil erosion – and just improves both yields and the standard of living of the population.

At the same time, according to experts, such changes are not possible without efforts on the part of politicians. Today we need concrete actions and changes must occur in all spheres of society, including the financial sector and health care. “Until now, there was a contradiction between attempts to increase the standard of living in any country and desire to preserve the environment, concludes Campari. But in the twenty-first century, this contradiction is no more.”