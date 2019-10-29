Unable to avoid scandal: Lolita requires to recognize the marriage with her fifth husband dummy
Famous singer lolita has not escaped scandal in connection with her divorce from fifth husband Dmitry Ivanov. He initiated the process by submitting an application to the court, but the preliminary hearing failed to appear. Spouses who have no children in common and had entered into a marriage contract, could get a divorce by writing to the Registrar. But Dmitri somehow decided to do it through the courts.
Lolita, which is very hard going through a divorce and betrayal of a cheating spouse, appealed for help to the lawyer Sergei Gorino. He believes that Ivanov’s no coincidence that I decided to make the divorce proceedings public.
“Now he’s received offers from different talk shows, and we have information that he has requested a sequel. For an amount that is calculated in millions, Ivanov is going on all over the country to tell the details of their family life with Lolita. Maybe that’s why he needs all that fuss with the divorce — apparently, this way of earning money”, — said kp.ru Sergei Zhorin, representing the interests of the Palladium.
He says that Dmitri has not contacted the Lo, and did not offer a divorce. The alleged meeting, they learned from the Internet, checking information on the court’s website.
In turn, Lolita refers to the marriage with Dmitry dummy and going through the court to admit it officially.
“We had evidence that Ivanov initially was not going to build a family life with the actress. It is the and withdrawing money from her accounts, and more — to disclose to the court we can not. But if Dmitry goes on TV, we will be forced to publicize what he was spouse — let the country know the truth”, — said the Zhorin.
Recall, the divorce Milavskaya and Ivanov spoke last summer. Because of the stress the singer was very thin. It became known that Dmitry was cheating on lolita with business-woman. Moreover, he concealed the affair, and lived at the expense of the singer.
