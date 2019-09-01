Unbelievable: scientists have discovered why men lose to women in disputes
Women much better than men is characterized by a variety of details and circumstances, so that men it is better not to argue with their “second halves” — a woman’s opinion will sound more reasoned and evidence-based. To such conclusion researchers from the Karolinska Institute, said in the article on MBS.
The researchers analyzed hundreds of materials devoted to how men and women remember episodic information. The research they reviewed was conducted in the period from 1973 to 2013, reaching 1.2 million people.
As a result, the experts came to the conclusion that women are much better engraved in the memory of details and facts — e.g., about what happened a week ago, they remember all the details, also very well remember events from his life.
“Women have a slight advantage in episodic memory, and this advantage varies depending on what you need to remember. In the memory of the women it holds memories of events in their lives: they remember a specific time, place, and associated with these events, emotions,” — said co-author Martin Asperheim.
Women turned out to be better than men remember faces and smells.
At the same time men features a very good memory for information associated with spatial processing, in this respect they are usually superior to women — for example, men prefer a different route, all the way to his car.
