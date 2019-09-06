Uncharacteristic for this time of year wildfires in Eastern Australia threaten human settlements (PHOTO, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Because of the strong wind and the heat sparked wildfires in Eastern Australia. Burning grass, shrubs and trees. Dozens of uncontrolled fires threaten human settlements in the South-East Queensland and North East New South Wales. Some managed to evacuate the population, other residents could not get out because of the greater danger in the surrounding area, according to Stormnews with reference to the Australian broadcasting Corporation ABC.

While it is known about 3 the burned houses, in one of the settlements destroyed Parking with lots of cars. Injured firefighter and volunteer. In extinguishing involved aircraft, helicopters and hundreds of firefighters. But the fire stop is not possible.

Experts note that the region is unprecedented for the beginning of September, fire danger situation. In the archives of meteorologists, they could not find anything similar in many years. In 2018 the conditions established only by mid-November.

In the affected areas continued hot and dry weather, and the wind gusts reach 90 km/h And in the coming days, rain is not expected. And in some places haven’t had rain. So, because of the drought the reservoir near the town of Stanthorpe, one of the settlements, which currently is fire, can dry up by December, the first month of summer in the southern hemisphere.

Deteriorated environmental situation. In Queensland veil of smoke sucked major city of the gold coast. The prevention of smoke announced and in other localities.

Gold Coast: