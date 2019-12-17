Unclaimed money: how much Americans can get in different States
If you regularly look for change in the sofas, there is a better way to get the money. One in ten Americans have unclaimed property, which he doesn’t even know. In the United States government and Treasury own billions of unclaimed dollars and you can miss out on their share. This writes Go Banking Rates.
There are many different examples of unclaimed property, including non-cash checks, stocks, refunds and security deposits. After a certain period of time the money becomes “unclaimed” because of the lack of activity that usually entails no contact with the owner during the year or more.
By law unclaimed money must be transferred to the state government. According to the National Association of unclaimed property administrators, each year, States returned over $ 3 billion.
“Although most of the sums are small, if returns a significant amount of money, it is better to consider the money as an opportunity to invest,” said Alex Gaines, a representative of the Simple Thrifty Living.
The data were analyzed by Simple Thrifty Living in order to estimate the average share of each person in the total amount of unclaimed money in their state. More populous States have a large amount of unclaimed money, which is not surprising. However, residents of small States such as Delaware and Arkansas, you can be happy with their more than generous share to be allocated to each person.
“Some States are much more meticulous in relation to notifying residents about unclaimed money that may be the reason why in some States they are less than others,” said Gaines.
FL
The total amount of unclaimed money: $1 billion
The average amount unclaimed money on person: $of 46.92
New Jersey
The total amount of unclaimed money: $1 billion
The average amount unclaimed money on person: $110,71
CA
The total amount of unclaimed money: $8 billion
The average amount unclaimed money on person: $201,12
Il
The total amount of unclaimed money: $2.9 billion
The average amount unclaimed money on person: $227,12
South Dakota
The total amount of unclaimed money: $280 million
The average amount unclaimed money on person: $ 318,98
Massachusetts
The total amount of unclaimed money: $2.4 million
The average amount unclaimed money on person: $348,03
Arkansas
The total amount of unclaimed money: $280 million
The average amount unclaimed money on person: $379,37
Delaware
The total amount of unclaimed money: $514,1 million
The average amount unclaimed money on person: $529,36.
New York
The total amount of unclaimed money: $14 billion
The average amount unclaimed money on person: $704,85