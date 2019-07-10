Unconscious pilot rescued passengers were aware of the details of the incident with the Russian plane
The pilot of a passenger airliner, airlines Montenegro Airlines in-flight from Montenegro to Russia lost consciousness. After the approval of the managers, the managing Board passed the second pilot. However, the plane was forced to land in Kaluga, before reaching Moscow, Russian media reported.
According to passengers, while reducing his plane banked sharply, then from the cockpit came the pilot and fell in the aisle. His face began to turn blue. The stewards began to look for doctors in the cabin, but such was not. The pilot had a 19-year-old girl passenger. In the first aid kit on Board, why it was not the most essential drugs.
Passengers during the flight a little scared. But overall everything went well, the second pilot, who flew the aircraft, coped with its task perfectly and deserved applause.
“FACTS” reported about the incident with the aircraft An-24, which had an engine malfunction. The Board was supposed to fly from Nizhnevartovsk to Ulan-Ude. Sitting in the airport, a plane slid off the runway, knocked down a fence and crashed into a building.
Prior to that, the resonant incident happened in Moscow “Sheremetyevo”. There emergency landing a burning plane, killing 41 people.
