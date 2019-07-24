Uncovered the Eastern secret of youth! 45 you can look 30 if you have 1 spoon
Want to preserve your youth? This amazing recipe will help you always look amazing! It is enough to drink 1 tablespoon a day very tasty mix and younger every day. Be beautiful and young.
The effect is stunning! If consumed regularly (2 times a year courses), then a 45 will look at 30 and overall body will also fit these dimensions.
And yet….during the breaks, drink tea with ginger root, at least once a day.
One course is not yet using the entire composition of the following recipe:
— 100 ml lemon juice.
— 200 g of honey.
50 ml of olive oil.
Mix all ingredients and take the elixir on an empty stomach one teaspoon.
Take 3 times a day before meals for 15 — 20 minutes.
After you eat the entire composition — make a break for about half a year. At this time you need to drink ginger tea for this recipe:
0.5 teaspoon grated ginger pour 200 g of boiling water, add lemon to taste. Who cannot drink without anything, it is dried fruit or marmalade, Turkish delight, BUT PODSLUSHAT SUGAR TEA NOT!
Over time, as you get used to the dose of ginger can be increased to 1 teaspoon.
Usually the elixir is taken in March and October-November.
Ladies, be sure to take this method note and be young, charming and delightful.