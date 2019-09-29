Uncut: named TOP 5 films of recent years, in which the actors have sex for real
It is no secret that the screen actors often only imitate passions and feelings, including in a sex scene. But there are those among the Directors who prefer to show life in all its glory and manifestations, requiring the actors to do everything “for real”.
Edition Cosmopolitan decided to make a compilation of films of recent years, where actors refused to simulate sex acts and do all “in all seriousness”.
1. Sex
In the “Sex” Blowjob shot closeup
This erotic drama made a lot of noise in 2001 year, and all because of this, inexperienced sex of the main characters and a candid Blowjob scene, filmed in close-up.
2. 9 songs
In the short film “9 songs” a couple having sex wherever they like
According to the commentators of the edition, the short film “9 songs,” in which a young couple indulges passion, wherever possible, recommended viewing with a boyfriend. The orgasms in it, according to the creators, genuine.
3. Club Shortbuss
Shooting in a gay club…what could be more
The main character of the film looking for orgasm in a gay club, which comes with his friend. To force the actress to relax as much as possible, the cinematographer of the film also worked without clothes.
4. Brown rabbit
Chloe sevigny shows how to do cool Blowjob
The role in this film at the time, made a young Chloe sevigny star, and even scandalous. All because she engaged in oral sex right in the frame, and really.
5. Love
Not only is the sex in it is real, so also in 3D
The controversial masterpiece by Gaspar noé which was released last year, surpassed all of the above movies.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Russia, a teacher from Magnitogorsk Catherine Konopenko lost his job as a kickboxing instructor in youth centre, when it was discovered her erotic photos published in social networks 10 years ago.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter