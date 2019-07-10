Undefeated MMA fighter from Russia were caught for doping
The Russian fighter of the mixed single combats (MMA) Ivan Shtyrkov disqualified for two years by the U.S. anti-doping Agency (USADA). According to the website MMA Fighting, doping test of the athlete, taken in June, showed the presence in the blood of banned drug boldenone, increase the level of testosterone.
Note that during his career in MMA Shtyrkov held 16 fights, 15 of them won, and one was a draw. The last time 30-year-old native of Khabarovsk came into the octagon in December of last year, having won the first round of the Brazilian Thiago Silva. In March 2019, the Russians signed a contract with the ultimate fighting championship (UFC), but never had a single fight, because after failed doping test with him terminated the agreement.
However, despite a lengthy suspension, without the fighter will not stay, signing a contract with the Japanese organization RIZIN, which is not subject to USADA rules.
Recall that this is not the first Russian fighter who is subjected to disqualification. In early April, 2019 Ruslan Magomedov was disqualified for life the U.S. anti-doping Agency after he refused to be tested for illegal drugs.
