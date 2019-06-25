Undefeated Ukrainian heavyweight has become a sparring partner for Povetkin

June 25, 2019

Непобежденный украинский супертяж стал спарринг-партнером Поветкина

Vladislav Sirenko (left) with his Manager Maxim Mihaylovym
World champion WBF International in hevewae Vladislav Sirenko (12-0, 11 KO’s) went to training camp of the Russian heavyweight Alexander Povetkin (34-2, 24 KO’s), according to Luckypunch.

Povetkin will return to the ring July 12 in the undercard of a meeting between former world champion Amir Khan (33-5, 20 KO) and boxer from India Niraj Goitom (11-3-2, 2 KOs). The fight will take place in Saudi Arabia.

We will remind, last week Sirenko conducted a successful match in South Africa, ahead of defeating another Russian Denis Bakhtov (39-16, 26 KO’s).

