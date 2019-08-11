Undefeated Ukrainian under the supervision of Lomachenko knocked out experienced opponent in Kiev (video)
On Saturday, August 10, in Kiev was held the evening of professional Boxing VIP Boxing Party, in which the undefeated boxer’s promotional company K2 Promotions Ukraine Dmitry Mitrofanov took precedence over an experienced fighter from Poland Rafal by Yatskevich.
The correspondent of “FACTS” have been to this event and tell about the behind the scenes of the evening.
Unfortunately, professional fights in Kiev are extremely rare. The last great event was the battle of world champion Artem Dalakian on the helipad in the center of Kiev on 15 June. Except Dalakan championship matches in Ukraine does not hold, although now four boxers at once own the zone — Oleksandr Usyk, Oleksandr Gvozdik, Dalakian Artem and Vasyl Lomachenko. The reason is money, as paradoxical as it may sound. Professional Boxing is a business.
However, despite the difficult economic situation in the country on the world stage there are new names of Ukrainian boxers. One such is Dmitry Mitrofanov — promising Middleweight from the promotion company of brothers Klitschko. The CEO of K2 Promotions Ukraine Alexander Krasyuk sees the future and is convinced that Mitrofanov will become the world champion.
On the evening of Boxing, which in the height of summer was organized by a young promotional company Boxing Team Eliseev, Mitrofanov showed that he is ready to win and functionally approached the game in good shape. His opponent held more than 70 matches in the professional ring. For 29-year-old Ukrainian match in Kiev became only the sixth. It is worth noting that the public passionately supported Dmitry and other participants in the evening. The atmosphere of the capital “Caribbean club” has allowed fans to be part of the game, because the seats were very close to the ring. The hall was Packed to the eyeballs, were busy even standing room.
The evening of Boxing was really stellar — among the guests was former WBA world champion Viktor Postol, the former world champion of WBA, IBF International Vyacheslav Senchenko, the former WBO heavyweight champion Sergei Dzinziruk. The icing on the cake was the arrival of the best boxer of our time — Vasyl Lomachenko, who attended the evening in the company of his father and coach Anatoly Lomachenko.
Dmitry Mitrofanov hopes of the public were acquitted in four rounds dealt with the Rafale by Yatskevich, a fifth round pole did not.
Also during the event, it took another seven games. Special attention was attracted by the duel of Odessa Ramil Hajiyev against the Serb, Alexander Petrovich. Boxers made a real cockpit. In the second round by the experienced Serb was forced Ukrainians to falter and was close to the sensation. The audience roared and roughly supported Hajiyev. All eight rounds, the boxers were holding each other in tension. In the end, even after missing lots of punches, Ukrainians managed to show character and to bring the fight to victory.
Overall, the event was held at the highest level, all the matches turned out to be competitive. Organizer, promoter Vlad Eliseev in conversation with the “FACTS” noted that future plans are to scale the evening and to give a chance to Ukrainian boxer to hold a high level duels in native walls.
About the details of the battle Mitrofanov — Yatskevich, see the “FACTS”.
Recall, 31 August fight in London will host the Vasyl Lomachenko. He will fight with Briton Luke Campbell. The Ukrainian said he was ready to knock out the Briton in the first round.
