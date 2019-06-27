Under the glaciers of Greenland was found lost lake
Under the glaciers of Greenland discovered 56 previously unknown lakes. Scientists believe that these lakes can exist living organisms, adapted to extreme conditions, according to a press release on
The discovery was made by researchers from the universities of Lancaster, Sheffield and Stanford in the UK. Discover lake managed by the radar installed on Board an aircraft.
The length of the lakes is from 0.2 to 5.9 km. Most of them are located under a slow-moving ice away from the more stable regions of the Greenland shield.
Earlier it was reported that Greenland has lost two billion tons of ice in one day. According to experts, the loss of ice cover in 2019 can become a record for all time of observations.