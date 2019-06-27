Under the rubble of a house in Vienna found the body of a woman
From the rubble of the partially collapsed after the gas explosion of a residential building in Vienna removed a woman’s body. Under blockages there can be one more dead body, the newspaper said .
The body of the deceased 29-year-old woman was found at night on Thursday, June 27. Continues demolition debris.
According to the newspaper, part of the debris crashed manually as rescuers fear that the building could completely collapse.
Currently, the territory of the place of the incident cordoned off. Residents of homes evacuated, they are placed in special centres. In addition, operational headquarters have been established.
Recall that in Vienna in five-storey residential building on the street Fressgasse there was a powerful explosion. According to preliminary information, exploded gas. Part of the house collapsed. The attached homes also smashed glass in the Windows. Suffered more than 10 people, some seriously injured. The search for possible victims continues.