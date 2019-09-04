Under the supervision of the police: the network showed a video of a normal school ruler in Russia
Video from the school of the rulers in Russia have demonstrated a striking feature of the neighboring state. First, public meetings, whatever they were, even the school festival, conducted under the supervision of the police. Secondly, the participants themselves are afraid that their congregation can be seen as a protest and disloyalty to the government.
So, on record with the school ruler visible than turned into an attempt to draw attention to the dilapidated condition of the institution. A male activist trying to declare the emergency building and the threat to children, understanding the audience is not found. Citizen tried to mute the microphone. When that didn’t work, the police decided to force the man to leave. Meanwhile, the organizers of the case, used tactics ignore: the speaker was not paying attention, and school went on as usual.
Curiously, among the assembled crowd was not someone who would have listened to the concerns of men. People are just outraged that a citizen “spoils children a holiday”, “scary children” and need to call police. “Get their statements after the holiday” “This is not the platform,” screamed the unhappy.
We will remind, earlier in Russia to deter citizens from participating in protests, was initiated the process of deprivation of parental rights protesters.
