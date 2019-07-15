Under the threat of Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich: NATO warned Germany about a new military development…
NATO feared the new Russian mobile missile system. According to the Alliance, the nuclear missile system of average range is not only designed, but installed.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that the system represents a threat to German cities. “It is a mobile missile system, its easy to hide from tracking systems. German cities such as Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich, are within its reach“, — quotes the statement of the Secretary General of Deutsche Welle.
Recall that in late 2018, the United States released information that Russia has developed and deployed a missile system 9М729, which violates the Treaty on missiles and represents a significant risk to Euro-Atlantic security.
American intelligence has concluded that Russia is still in the middle of 2000-ies began secret development of medium-range missiles, land-based. This missile can be equipped with both conventional and nuclear warhead. Flight testing was completed in 2015, and the missile is intended to intimidate NATO and the threat to important military and industrial targets in Europe.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter