Under what circumstances do you lose the right to U.S. citizenship
United States of America are a country of law-abiding citizens.
If you, as a permanent resident of the United States, committed a crime or been convicted of a crime on the territory of the United States of America, you may have a serious problem. You can be expelled from the country, you may be prohibited from returning to the United States of America, if you left the country, you may lose your permanent resident status, and, under certain circumstances, you may lose the right to U.S. citizenship.
Serious consequences for you as a permanent resident can have the following actions:
- Deception with the purpose of obtaining immigration benefits for yourself or another person;
- False statement that you are a U.S. citizen;
- Vote in Federal or local elections that allowed only citizens of the United States;
- Addiction to intoxicating substances, or stay drunk or use illegal drugs on a regular basis;
- The simultaneous presence in the marriage with more than one person;
- A waiver of the maintenance of a family or non-enforcement of court decisions on payment of alimony for a child or wife (husband);
- Arrest for domestic violence (family violence is when someone causes physical harm or offend a family member and violation of a protective order);
- Lie or provide false documents for the purpose of receiving public benefits or fraud of any of the state agencies;
- Failure to file tax returns to the tax authorities in accordance with applicable requirements;
- Intentional failure to register with the selective Service if you are a male aged 18 to 26 years old;
- The provision of assistance to other persons who are not natives or citizens of the United States, illegal entry into the territory of the United States of America, even if that person is a close relative or even if you do not receive a fee for it.
If you have committed a crime or been convicted of a crime, before you apply for obtaining the following immigration benefits, you should consult with a knowledgeable immigration lawyer or acting on your place of residence organization that provides legal services to immigrants.
