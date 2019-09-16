Undersized people are more prone to type 2 diabetes
Scientists from the German Institute of human nutrition Potsdam-Rehbrucke came to the conclusion in research that undersized men are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes. The conclusions of the scientific work published in Diabetologia.
According to the findings of researchers, every 10 cm, the additional growth associated with 41 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes in men and 33% women. It is assumed that a higher content of fat in the liver and other risk factors such as high blood pressure, above normal cholesterol and insulin resistance, may be responsible for this phenomenon.
Scientists examined the medical records of 27 548 volunteers from Germany, including more than 16 000 women aged 25 to 65 years old and about 11 000 males aged from 40 to 65 years. Analyzed the body weight of participants, the growth of the body, sitting height, waist circumference and blood pressure. The results showed a direct relationship between the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes and growth, when you consider age, potential influence of lifestyle, education and waist circumference. Large leg length was also associated with a lower probability of diagnosing the disease.