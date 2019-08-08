Undervalued disease: what are the risks of flat feet learned experts
Many mistakenly believe that flat feet in normal condition. Well, this is awkward, well, sometimes feet-balivet. And in fact, flat feet carries much more serious problems about which you are experts.
The structure of the foot
The foot has two arch: longitudinal and transverse. Their function is to ensure that when you walk the springy step. When straightening of one of the arches, there is a complete contact of the foot with the floor surface. The first signs of change in the foot are the increase of the foot, disturbance and change of gait, wash the shoes from inside.
The causes of flat feet
Most often this occurs because of disruption of ligaments and muscular system of the feet. This condition can develop in sedentary lifestyle, is a huge stress on the legs due to excess weight, injuries, childhood diseases, a genetic predisposition.
The effects of flat feet
In the absence of attenuation, there is additional stress on the joints and leg bones. Does not remain aside and the spine. The first symptoms — pain in the legs and heels. Then there are heel spurs, growing bone. From the side of the spine can develop herniated discs.
The degree of flatfoot
1. Obvious signs yet. May increase the fatigability of the legs.
2. The loss of elasticity stops the transition of pain in the region of the ankle and lower leg.
3. The condition of the flat foot becomes apparent. Pain in the legs, lower back, swelling in the legs. Can increase headaches. A person can walk only with special orthopedic insoles.
Treatment
Previously, physicians believed that the timely detection of early signs of flat feet and wear special insoles, can not only stop the progression of flat feet, but also to cure the person. Currently, experts have a different opinion: to fix the shape of the feet is impossible, but it is possible to facilitate the patient’s condition, advising him to wear a special insole.
Prevention
He should walk straight, not with toes looking forward. Keep an active lifestyle. Monitor your weight, do not overload the legs. With prophylactic purpose the physicians are advised to do the following exercise: walking for a few minutes on the external surface of the feet. save walking barefoot on uneven surfaces.