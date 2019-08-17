Underwater waterfall in new York, the visit you will never forget
When it comes to exploring the natural wonders of new York, most people go to the Adirondacks or Catskills. However, the state has many natural attractions that are located in obscure places, but familiarity with them will stay with you for life.
For example, in the district Sahari is a unique underground waterfall that will shake anyone, even a seasoned traveler, writes Only in Your State.
Hidden in the Central part of the state of new York falls can be found if you follow the signs for Secret Caverns.
The pointer and the entrance to these caves painted whimsical hand-painted, which attracts visitors, people for almost 100 years going to this place in search of adventure.
Near the reception area, tourists cards of the caves, again, with charming hand-painted. I suggest you study them before heading out.
As soon as you sign up and are ready to ship, you will be directed to the entrance of the cave — 103 rungs below ground level.
Take a journey of half a mile (800 m) through a secret cave, you will pass through the winding cave, the types of which will make you feel like a new Indiana Jones.
During the time of the tour you will learn about different formations, which can be found under the earth, and about the history of this unique cave.
But the most interesting is waiting for you at the end. There, guests are greeted by an underground waterfall with a height of 100 feet (30 m), which is totally unlike any other attraction in new York. Yes, and in many other regions too.
The caves are open throughout the year, the temperature in them all year round is about 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 Celsius). Therefore, it is also a great way to cool off in the summer heat.
Address: 671 Caverns Road, Howes Cave, NY 12092