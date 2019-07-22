Undressed and climbed on the fence: Vera Brezhneva stirred the network with an unusual frame (photo)

Popular singer Vera Brezhneva, who presented recently the video for “I’m not a Saint”, once again, his actions reaffirmed the line of the song. 37-year-old star surprised followers an unusual Instagram photo: is she black bikini climbed on the fence post, depicting the statue. Racy photos of Brezhnev was accompanied by the hashtags “shyness is gone”, “increased degree” and “I’m not Holy.”

The usually low-key Faith surprised her fans and sparked heated debate on the Network. Some called the photo vulgar and suggest to the singer to be more modest, others admire her figure.

“Statuette”, “so Here one photo of a woman in excellent physical form and with the beautiful appearance can spoil the mood of the hundreds of women and girls,” “the Figure class, and you are pretty. And people envy you, not every after two births will remain with that shape, You need to portray in sculpture,” “Faith, you are so beautiful, you are an inspiration to all, thank you for your work and for the way you look. I want to try to look as good as you when I have a grown daughter. I also want the years to become more beautiful and brighter” — written under the photo.

