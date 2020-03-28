Unemployed due to quarantine will appoint additional subsidies
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution according to which Ukrainians, remained without work from-for quarantine, will receive subsidies for payment of housing services.
This became known from the message on the official site.
“The government understands the responsibility and does everything that restrictive measures less hit the wallets of citizens and the economy of Ukraine. We, in particular, provided all the conditions for reducing gas prices, taking the decision to reduce wholesale gas prices by 14%. Expected relevant decisions in the field. Today we are increasing subsidies to utilities and simplify the procedure for granting. The average increase in subsidies for Ukrainian families will be roughly 300 UAH”, — said the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal during the government meeting on March 25.
It is noted that subsidies Ukrainians who were fired due to the introduction of quarantine should contact with the corresponding statement in regional Management of work and social protection, as well as to be registered in the employment center. It is the size of unemployment assistance will depend on the size of the grant. Amounts received before the dismissal wages be considered when calculating subsidies will not.