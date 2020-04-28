Unemployment benefits can now be issued new
On the online portal of state services “Dia” there is a new electronic service for the registration and processing of payments of unemployment benefits.
About it reports Hvilya with reference to the press service of the State employment center.
“From now on the online portal of state services “Dia” there is a new electronic service for the registration and processing of payments of unemployment benefits”, — stated in the civil service.
So, the decision taken by the government on April 24 in connection with the resolution “On the implementation of the pilot project on registration, re-registration of the unemployed and the purpose of payment of unemployment benefits in electronic form”.
It is also reported that to obtain the service, you must do 3 steps:
1. To log in to the account of the user on the portal “Diya” with the help of electronic signature, electronic identification systems Bank ID or Mobile ID;
2. To fill only one online form, which will determine the list of documents (passport, documents about education, employment history, etc.);
3. To receive confirmation by e-mail or phone about the status of the unemployed and payment of unemployment allowance/or message for revision/or a reasoned refusal.
“For a period of quarantine status and purpose of unemployment benefit is assigned on the first day after the filing of such application. After completion of the quarantine would be changed the time of the application, and also you’ll have the functionality for direct communication of the Manager of the employment Service and user job”, — stated in the message.