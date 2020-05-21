Unemployment in the United States: in which States how much to pay
The amount you can receive unemployment benefits, largely depends on where you live, says Money Talks News.
After the start of the pandemic coronavirus millions of Americans quickly moved from receiving wages to apply for unemployment benefits.
How much will you receive from being unemployed? This question has no definite answer. A number of factors such as your salary, can have a value — therefore, the allowance may differ by tens of thousands of dollars in different States.
According to the analysis, the maximum profit in the state with the lowest payment is around $43 000 per year. In the state with the highest maximum allowance you can receive up to $74 000 per year. To obtain these data were used in the company’s figures Zippia and information from the Bureau of labor statistics, WalletHub, the Tax Foundation and other sources.
Mississippi
The maximum annual unemployment benefit: $43 420
Analysis Zippia puts Mississippi on the first place in the list of States with the most meager amount of unemployment benefits in the crisis COVID-19.
Analysis Howmuch.net held in 2019, also showed that the state has the least generous maximum weekly unemployment benefit in the country $235.
AZ
The maximum annual unemployment benefit: $43 680
Arizona took the second place in the ranking Zippia for the lowest unemployment. The maximum annual allowance of the state’s $240 more than in Mississippi, which has the lowest rating.
Louisiana
The maximum annual unemployment benefit: $44 044
The Bureau of labor statistics reported in March in the state of Louisiana had the highest unemployment rate in the country (6.9 per cent) — this is the last month for which a Federal Agency published unemployment rates.
The state also showed the highest in the country unemployment rate from March 2019 to March 2020, increasing the rate by 2.4 percentage points, from 4.5% to 6.9%.
FL
The maximum annual unemployment benefit: $45 500
Fortunately for residents of the state, trust Fund, unemployment in Florida is one of the best-funded in the country. According to estimates by the Tax Foundation, as of April it was the amount of the payment of unemployment benefits for 90 weeks. The figure above only Wyoming.
CA
The maximum annual unemployment benefit: $54 600
A recent analysis by the nonprofit tax Foundation showed that in the target unemployment Fund of the state of California have enough money to pay benefits for only 26 days, depending on how many people have applied or are already receiving unemployment benefits.
The Fund of unemployment in the Golden state is in a worse state than any other state in the United States, although in others the situation is deplorable.
Il
The maximum annual unemployment benefit: $56 368
Workers of Illinois was badly damaged in March, when the unemployment rate in the state jumped by 1.2 percentage points — from 3.4% to 4.6%.
Illinois, in which remote workers will be 4.9% of the workforce of the state, has ranked the top 15 States for remote jobs in 2019, taking the sixth place in the United States. The best jobs of this kind were presented in the field of graphic design, data entry, accounting and Finance.
New York
The maximum annual unemployment benefit:: $57 408
The people of new York do not like the fact that a recent analysis by the Tax Foundation showed that the state has enough money to pay unemployment benefits for only five weeks.
Remote workers will amount to 4.3% of the workforce in the state, ranking third in the country. The main categories of vacancies for remote employees was data entry, law, accounting and Finance, as the analysis of FlexJobs in 2019.
PA
The maximum annual unemployment benefit: $60 944
Unemployment in Pennsylvania rose by 1.9 percentage points in March compared with last year, from 4.1% in 2019, to 6.0% in 2020, according to the Bureau of labor statistics.
It was the third largest increase in any state, above only Louisiana and Nevada.
Oregon
The maximum annual unemployment benefit: $64 896
A recent study by WalletHub shows that since March 11 (the day of the announcement of the pandemic coronavirus) until the first week of may in Oregon, the number of initial claims for unemployment benefits increased by about 1184%. Believe it or not, it was the smallest such increase in the country: any state have demonstrated higher rates.
New Jersey
The maximum annual unemployment benefit: $68 276
Remote workers have a strong place in the workforce new Jersey- about 4.4%. Data entry, legal work, human resources and recruiting are the largest categories of jobs for remote workers in the state.
Washington
The maximum annual unemployment benefit: $72 280
The analysis evaluates Zippia Washington as the second state in the country according to the value of maximum unemployment benefits during the crisis COVID-19.
Analysis of 2019, held Howmuch.net showed a similar result: the study has put Washington in first place on the maximum allowance per week.
Massachusetts
The maximum annual unemployment benefit: $73 996
Despite the large sum, the analysis conducted by the Tax Foundation showed that Massachusetts has in its possession funds for payment of unemployment benefits for only 6 weeks. Along with California, new York, Ohio and Texas, was one of the most ill-prepared for the rapid growth of unemployment.
The complete rankings for all 50 States you will find at this link.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 7106
[name] => unemployment in the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => bezrabotitsa-v-ssha
)
unemployment in the United States
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 11242
[name] => unemployment
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => posobie-po-bezrabotice
)
unemployment benefits
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27048
[name] => Work
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => rabota
)
РаботаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark