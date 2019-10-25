Unexpected effect: 14 thousand illegal immigrants took advantage of the DACA program to obtain citizenship
The DACA program, which protects undocumented immigrants, was not supposed to be a path to citizenship, however, at least the 14,000 “dreamers” managed to use it as Amnesty for deportation. About it writes The Washington Times.
“Dreamers” have used a “loophole” that allowed them to leave the country and be “paroled” from deportation — and in accordance with the law, they can again apply for adjustment of their status to legal permanent permanent resident or holder of a green card.
This is a key interim step on the path to citizenship.
“President Obama has repeatedly stated that DACA is not an Amnesty, does not provide immunity for the illegal stay or a path to citizenship. But this loophole is rapid, free from the impact of a path to citizenship,” said Jessica Vaughan, Director of policy studies at the Center for immigration studies.
It was revealed in the trial regarding the attempts of the President of trump in 2017 to eliminate the program.
