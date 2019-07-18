Unexpectedly: Alain Shoptenko became a TV presenter
The famous choreographer tried his new role.
Everyone knows Alain Shoptenko as a well-known choreographer and Director, and winner of show “Dances with stars z”. However, the progress of Shoptenko decided not to stop and recently is trying out other professions. So, soon, Shoptenko become a teacher and teach children dance at the Kyiv national University of culture and arts, and just the other day she appeared before the fans as the leading.
Yes, the young mother became the host of the morning show on channel “Ukraine” said on his page on Instagram.
“Today was my debut as a guest co-host the morning show on channel “Ukraine”. Live, by the way! Well up early for me, for example, is not a problem, having a small child. But to say that I have experienced — to say nothing! If not for Gregory Herman, the incidents would have to order more. Thanks for the great morning!”
— shared of Shoptenko.