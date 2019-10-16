Unexpectedly: Anita Lutsenko surprised a cardinal change of image (photos)
A well-known fitness coach and host of the show, “she zvazheni schaslivi” Anita Lutsenko surprised a cardinal change of image. She made a very short cut like a boy’s and dyed her hair purple.
As explained Anita, such a step, she decided without hesitation, “just did it”.
“I used to dream and grooming ideas and thoughts for 10 years, and to take and do. And there too, beautiful, ugly… Oh, what’s the difference? We were born and live life, so it was all beautiful!!! #Gitlin is to be happy and fulfilled and to fulfill his plan and to suffer if necessary, render a new… I swear, if I life thought: “and what people say” and suddenly will not work, and suddenly I regret not to do what you want (well this is all a deviation from the norm), and you need to be afraid… I would be less happy and have no idea where and how. I wish you all to live the high life and not just observe them”, — explained his mood Lutsenko.
In the photo on the network responded and celebrity friends of Anita actress Dasha Tregubova and Ksenia Mishina, a show partner, Irakli Makatsaria.
It is worth noting that Anita a few years ago, a few years ago, shaved her head. Then she decided to upgrade, after learning about the pregnancy. Subscribers in the network suggested that Lutsenko is expecting an arrival in the family. But she was quick to refute the speculation and advised not to look for subtext.
