Unexpectedly brutal Potap released a lyrical album, which told about love (video)
Famous rapper Potap is not talking about personal life and experiences. Even on the wedding Nastya Kamenskih he first announced a video for “Constant”. And so the showman has shared a new portion of revelations. Unexpectedly brutal Potap released a solo lyric album JOHN//NINA.
It includes 7 tracks are autobiographical. The music and words were written by Potapov in collaboration with a young sound producer and a sound engineer Nick Niker (Nikita Puchkov).
“Everyone is used to the Farm — the funny guy, the showman, the bully, in this album I’m the captain, whom nobody knows — romantic, good singing… This album in one breath. About the feeling of complete immersion in another person when they want to hide. Enclosed in it the thoughts of an adult, experienced, romantic men are about attitude, competition, love, music. In MISHA/ metaphorical story kind Teddy bears permeated the main slogan, thought, character and LOVE!” — said Potapov about the new album.
His first composition — CHINA talks about the first emotions experienced by the man at the sight of a beautiful girl and falls in love at first sight. Sensual and intimate video was shot by Directors Maxim Shelkovnikov and Denis Manoha (MOZGI Production). In the story the hero comes to the club to heal wounds… Not done in the video without the erotic scenes.
Recall, Potap and Nastya Kamensky for a long time concealed his affair. On the wedding day Potap released the lyric of the song “Constant”, and her daughter has recently been presented the touching song “Obsahu” in which he confessed his love Potapov.
