Unexpectedly: Olga freymut became the leading inter
The known TV host Olga freymut, replaced in recent years some of the channels recently said that decided to “engage” with TV, took an unexpected decision. She became the host of a new show of TV channel “inter”. The project name has not been disclosed. It is only known that the topics in the show will be to discuss with a female and male point of view. The show of this format is on Russian television. Co-host Olga will Roman Kademin.
“Talk?” — wrote Freimut under the photo with a colleague.
We will remind, Olga freymut has been leading the project “the Rise”, “Inspector”, “Who’s on top?” on the New channel. Then in 2014, with the scandal left on “1+1”. A few years back on New. As it turned out, briefly.
Freimut also starred in the Comedy “the 11 children from Morshyn,” in which she played herself.
