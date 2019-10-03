Unexpectedly: Shakro Young decided to abandon the title of “master thief”
Criminal authority Shakro Young (Zachary Kalash) said that is not the king of Russian underworld. This statement of “thief in law” was made in the course of investigative actions in the case of senior employees of the RCDS, who are accused of receiving bribes from Kalashov, writes “Kommersant”.
“No relation to the criminal hierarchy, I don’t have a management of criminal community of Russia is not carried out, the nickname in the criminal world, I do not have”, — quotes the edition readings Shakro Young on loud criminal case of former senior investigators Alexander Drymanov, Alexei Kramarenko and Mikhail Maksimenko.
At the moment, the ex-militiamen are already familiar with the case. In the near future, is expected to Drymanov, Kramarenko and Maksimenko appear before the court. As a prosecution witness at the trial may be Zakhary Kalashov.
As you know, now Shakro Young is in prison. In 2018 he was sentenced by a Moscow court to 9 years and 10 months in a penal colony on the case of extortion. Soon after the verdict Shakro ceded the title of chief thief Russia. Who is it, besides Shakro, expect the “thieves in law” Nadir Salifov (Lot Guli) and Merab Sukhumi.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in Odessa it is detained “the thief in the law” Tengo Gali (he — Tango St. Petersburg). As reported in the regional head office of national police, 37-year-old “thief in law”, a native of Abkhazia, over the past few years, three times already illegally crossed the state border. Militiamen believe that in our country Tengo intended to establish control and redistribution of the cash flows received from hijackings, theft, robberies and assaults.
