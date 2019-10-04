Unexpectedly: the impeachment can help Trump win the presidential election in 2020
Despite the loud political scandal that is now unfolding around the US President Donald trump and the threat of impeachment, the White house will be able to participate in the next presidential election, and Republicans think it will easily win them the victory. About it writes BBC.
Trump has issued a new statement that caused quite a surprise in Washington. Answering questions of journalists on the South lawn of the White house, the President not only confirmed that indeed appealed to Ukrainian authorities to launch an investigation against the former Vice-President Joe Biden and his son hunter, but also urged Beijing to conduct a similar investigation.
Who supports impeachment?
At the end of September the Democrats, having a majority of seats in the House of representatives, announced the start of formal impeachment proceedings. The reason was a complaint by an anonymous intelligence officer, who said that during a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky, the American President asked to reopen the investigation of the activities of the family Biden in Ukraine.
A week earlier, the US administration froze the allocation already approved by Congress for military aid to Kiev in the amount of 391 million dollars. In Congress the President’s actions considered “use of official position for personal political purposes,” initiating impeachment proceedings.
The initiative has received broad support in Congress: the impeachment of support of 226 members of the house of representatives, although a week ago the number of supporters of the removal of the tramp was much more modest — a total of 136 members of Congress.
Growing support for impeachment among the voters. According to the latest public opinion poll conducted by the newspaper USA Today, for the resignation of the President of the United States is 45% of voters and only 38% support the White house.
As trump is protected from impeachment?
Immediately trump called the initiative Democrats “witch hunt” and “nonsense”. Similarly, the President spoke about the investigation of spectracolor Robert Mueller about the Russian intervention in elections in 2016.
Trump held a series of aggressive attacks on supporters of impeachment. He proposed the arrest of the head of the house Committee on intelligence, Democrat Adam Schiff, accusing him of “state treason”.
Contrary to the law, the President has requested a private meeting with the informant who filed a complaint after his telephone conversation with President of Ukraine. He also stated, again contrary to the law that rules the protection of such informants “recently changed” and he can see his private data.
While trump described his talks with Vladimir Zelensky as “perfect”. He called the initiative at the beginning of procedure of impeachment “a coup” and warned that it could lead to civil war in the United States.
However, anonymous sources in Washington told the American media, in presidential administration consider the threat of impeachment seriously and have already initiated the formation of a special team of lawyers that will challenge the accusations against the President.
Who opposes impeachment?
The strategists of the Republican party publicly argue that the initiative of the Democrats will only lead to a rise in the popularity of trump.
Assistant to the President Daniel Scavino Jr., responsible for working with social networks, after the President has published a map of electoral districts, 99% are painted red Republican party, accompanied by a message signed “Poprobuite to impeach all of them”.
Later, however, it turned out that the map does not correspond to reality.
The head of the electoral headquarters of the trump brad Parscale brought their own data, saying that after the announcement about the beginning of procedure of impeachment of the flow of donations to the election Fund of the trump grew significantly.
Just a week managed to raise 13 million dollars, said Pascal. Just for the third quarter of 2019 to the National Committee of the Republican party managed to collect $ 125 million.
Contributions to the campaign of Joe Biden and other opponents of the trump from individuals also increased, but beat this figure the Democrats have not yet succeeded.
Historians in the United States also believe that the apparent imminent impeachment today will not prevent Donald Trump to win the election in 2020.
Can trump to participate in elections?
According to experts, initiated by the Democrats, impeachment is really not similar to previous attempts to change American presidents, and now no one can predict how exactly events will unfold.
Calls for the ouster of the current presidents for the last 200 years in the United States have been made repeatedly, but only three of them — Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and bill Clinton — had to face the threat of a formal impeachment. The Senate, however, did not satisfy the requirement of the house of representatives for the resignation of Johnson and Clinton, Nixon himself resigned, without waiting for legislative approval, and none of them claimed for re-election.
After President Johnson was acquitted by the Senate, his own party did not nominate him as a candidate for the presidency. And Nixon and Clinton at the time of the scandal were already in the White house a second term and the Constitution could not qualify to participate in the elections.
In contrast, Donald trump has already formed his campaign staff, and the US Constitution allows him to take part in the elections of 2020, even if the initiative of the Democrats will be successful and he will be forced to leave the White house.
The authors of the basic law of the United States, approved in 1788, considered the impeachment of a new civilized and “less bloody” — method the ouster of the head of state than other methods then prevalent in Europe.
The right to impeach the founders of the nation provided only the House of representatives, where it can make a simple majority, and the right to remove the President from power only to the Senate, where impeachment must support at least two thirds of the legislators.
At the same time the President, who, under the Constitution, can exempt from punishment any citizen for any crime was denied the right to pardon himself in case of impeachment.
At the same time, the Constitution restricted the rights of senators: they had the opportunity as a result of impeachment can only remove the President from power, but can not prohibit to continue working in public service or hold elected office.
Except impeachment against the President, the Senate is also considering charges that require removal from office, in relation to Federal judges and senior officials of the state.
In U.S. history such processes have been initiated in 17 cases. However, only 14 of them passed the procedure of judicial review in the upper house of Congress, only eight “suspects” were found guilty, and only in three cases, the senators decided that the defendants have no right to be in the civil service or to participate in elections.
The fate of the other impeached officials were not so sad. In 1989, for example, a Federal judge Alcee Hastings was removed from office for perjury and conspiracy to commit bribery. This did not prevent him in 1993 to be elected to the U.S. Congress, where he still is one of the districts of the state of Florida.
The prosecution at the trial was represented by attorney Adam Schiff, who now manages the investigation into the actions of the President under impeachment.
According to Professor of law the Ohio state University William Foley, in the case of impeachment of the President trump the senators should consider the story of judge Hastings and does not prohibit the current head of the White house to participate in the election of 2020.
The lawyer is sure that only voters have the right to decide whether trump deserves another chance.
When it can be declared the impeachment?
The speaker of the house of representatives Democrat Nancy Pelosi said that lawmakers can hold the final vote on the impeachment of trump at the end of November this year.
Experts in Washington, however, I doubt that members of Congress can meet in such a short time.
“Even if that happens, the Republicans having a majority in the Senate can delay the process indefinitely,” — said political consultant Richard Cisler.
“It is possible that the final verdict of the Senate would be able to learn only in the midst of the presidential campaign in 2020 or even in the period between voting day and inauguration of the President — said Keisler. — If trump wins this election, I don’t see how Congress can remove him from power without causing the disturbance of his supporters”.