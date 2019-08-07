Unfading Sofia Rotaru – 72: brightest hits of the singer (photos, video)
It’s hard to believe, but the legendary Sofia Rotaru, which after a break has returned to concert activity really turns 72. This day by tradition, she prefers to spend in a circle of close people — son Ruslan, daughter-in-law of Svetlana and grandchildren Fraction and Sony, which followed in the footsteps of the star grandmothers and have a career in show business.
“I always thought I loved for half a century millions of people? Probably some kind of special feeling that this experience only great Artists… Well, you will always be my Mom — native, the only and the best! May God grant you health and peace of mind! Enjoy every day — you deserve it! Happy birthday, Sofia Mikhailovna”moving congratulated the artist Ruslan Evdokimenko in Instagram.
Sofia Rotaru said that the secret of her beauty and youth are fairly simple. In the first place, she owes it to her parents. In addition, she has always led a healthy lifestyle, not Smoking, not drinking alcohol, long adhere to a healthy diet and uses the services of a beautician.
The last time Sofia Rotaru did not give big concerts. After a decade, she appeared for the first time in Kiev at the festival Atlas Weekend and made a splash. The Soviet pop legend sang the famous hits of “Chervona Ruta”, “Lavender”, hytoryanka, “One guelder-rose”, “well I loved him” and introduced a new composition. The repertoire of Sofia Mikhailovna over 500 songs in different languages (Russian, Ukrainian, Moldovan, Bulgarian, Serbian, Polish, German, French, Italian, Spanish and English).
We offer you to recall the most memorable songs performed by the legendary singer.
A talented girl from a simple family from Bukovina village became known for its role in black-and-white musical “Chervona Ruta” (1971). Song a 20-year student Ivasiuk, who created many compositions for Rotaru, instantly became a hit all-Union to the present time is the hallmark of the artist. Without the “Chervona Ruta” none of her concert.
After the film’s release on Sofia Rotaru noticed in the Chernivtsi Philharmonic society and invited to become soloist of the ensemble “Chervona Ruta”. Its artistic Director was Anatoly Evdokimenko, the only husband Rotaru. They married in 1968, Rotaru. Two years later the young family had a son Ruslan.
In 2002 Anatoly Evdokimenko did not, he died of a stroke. The singer was going through a difficult loss and abolished for a time all concerts and shooting. She never came out. Says that Anatoly is the only beloved man in her life. Sofia Rotaru from time to time publishes joint photos with her late husband in Instagram, shares touching memories. On the day of the 50th anniversary of their life together, she wrote: “Today marks 50 years since the day of our wedding. The birthday family! If you knew how I miss you… Your eyes, sense of humor and support. My only. Love more than life!”.
In 1974 he released the first album of Sofia Rotaru, and in 1988 she was awarded the title of people’s artist of the USSR. In this she surpassed itself Alla Pugacheva, because the latter received the title of people’s artist of the USSR in 1991, on the eve of the collapse of the Soviet Union. They say that because of this, between artists always have a spirit of competition and had a strained relationship. However, the singer denied it.
Hit the “Lavender” was written in 1985 by Michael Shabrolem and composer Vladimir Matetskiy. For the eponymous album, “Lavender”, the singer received a platinum disc from the record label “Melody”.
Two years later, rotary has released another powerful hit “Moon-moon”.
In 1993 he premiered the song hytoryankawritten by Mikhail Sharovym and Vladimir Matecki.
Another megahit “One guelder-rose” was created in 2004 Vitaly kurowski and composer Ruslan Kvinta, whose name also occurred all over the country.
“He worked at the Studio of producer Yuri Nikitin, was sitting in the den, something was playing, composing. At this point, Yuri went the son of Sophia Mikhailovna Ruslan Evdokimenko. Learning that I was a young composer, asked me if I had something that may be suitable for the repertoire of Sofia Rotaru. We have a poet Vitaly Kurowski was just the song to work to “Forget” that we offered him. Then wrote haven’t you ‘what’. Started an interesting job with a great artist, we with Vitalik tried one last time. It was for us a most precious experience. Was fruitful work, but Sofia Mikhailovna wanted something more. “I want a song like “Chervona Ruta”, — said people’s artist. But sing it all, and I want your people’s you.” From such a request, I just fell into a stupor: “how can you create such a song?!” The second “Chervona Ruthie” can not be. Every day thinking about the future song, fell asleep and woke up thinking about her, but nothing did not occur. Almost a year has passed, and no results. “Where is my “Chervona Ruta”? — every time I see asked Sofia Rotaru,” said Ruslan Kvinta on cooperation with the singer in an interview with “FACTS.”
He admitted that he came up with a melody in the car on the way to work.
“When the song was ready, we were invited to the Studio of Sofia Rotaru. It does not recognize listening to the new songs on the Internet. Prefers that the author sat at the piano and performed written. Before her arrival my hands were trembling with excitement. The song seemed too simple. Played with downcast eyes, but when he met the eyes of Sofia Rotaru, realized that he had hit the mark. “That’s awesome!” she said” — says Ruslan Kvinta.
We will remind, Sofia Rotaru announced the resumption of concert activity. She introduced a new song and is going to perform at the festival “New wave” in Sochi. Music critic Sergei Neighbors criticized the song and called the last song of the artist “the slag” and said that she lived recently in the Crimea from-for problems with health. What Sofia Mikhailovna did not remain silent and categorically denied the speculation of a journalist.
Health problems she did have. Last year the singer became ill during a concert, she suddenly increased the pressure. But now, the actress feels good, and shows that his views of blooming.
