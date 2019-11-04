Unforgettable “birthday”: Justin Trudeau and NHL stars congratulated the boy, which “forgot” friends
Jason foster, the father of 11-year-old boy from Canada Cade, wrote Sunday in a bitter Twitter post that a friends son forgot to congratulate him on his birthday why he was very upset. About it writes BBC.
“I ask friends on Twitter to show him some love,” wrote Jason.
My son Kade had his 11th birthday party last night. None of his invited friends came. That hurt. I’m asking my Twitter friends to show him some love today. If you have a minute, please send him a birthday wish. @Marner93 @91Tavares @MapleLeafs #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/kn0vP1l6z8
— Jason Foster (@NLWildlife) 3 Nov 2019
His tweet was reposted 18 thousand times, he has collected 100 thousand likes.
On appeal parents gladly accepted thousands of people, among whom was the famous comedian Ben Stiller, the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and well-known in Canada, hockey players such as Mitch Marner and John Tavares of the team, “Toronto maple leafs”.
Happy 11th Birthday Kade! All your friends on the team look forward to celebrating with you. I’m hearing it’s going to be quite the surprise. @Marner93 @MapleLeafs https://t.co/knidhCar7G
— John Tavares (@91Tavares) 3 Nov 2019
Happy father thanked everyone who congratulated his son’s birthday by posting a photo of the boy in the form of “Toronto” and wrote that his son “will never forget this day.”
