Unforgettable “birthday”: Justin Trudeau and NHL stars congratulated the boy, which “forgot” friends

| November 4, 2019 |

Незабываемая «днюха»: Джастин Трюдо и звезды НХЛ поздравили мальчика, о котором «забыли» друзья

Jason foster, the father of 11-year-old boy from Canada Cade, wrote Sunday in a bitter Twitter post that a friends son forgot to congratulate him on his birthday why he was very upset. About it writes BBC.

“I ask friends on Twitter to show him some love,” wrote Jason.

His tweet was reposted 18 thousand times, he has collected 100 thousand likes.

On appeal parents gladly accepted thousands of people, among whom was the famous comedian Ben Stiller, the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and well-known in Canada, hockey players such as Mitch Marner and John Tavares of the team, “Toronto maple leafs”.

Happy father thanked everyone who congratulated his son’s birthday by posting a photo of the boy in the form of “Toronto” and wrote that his son “will never forget this day.”

