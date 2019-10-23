Unhealthy signs of deficiency of healthy fats in the body
Omega-3 fats, omega-6 and omega-9 is not just useful – their deficit threatens to disrupt the normal functioning of the body. To understand that he lacks a healthy fat, the skin condition or cholesterol.
It is believed that fatty foods are bad for the heart and blood vessels, and that their use should be as small as possible. But in relation to the omega fatty acids in the 1930-ies it was found that omega-3 and omega-6, the human body itself can not synthesize these essential substances it receives only with food. Omega-9 is produced in the body, but receive it with food helps to improve various aspects of health (e.g., stabilizes the level of lipoproteins), as well as protection against development of metabolic syndrome.
What signs can say that the body lacks good fats?
The deterioration of the skin. The shell-membrane of skin cells, thanks to which it retains moisture, consist of fatty acids omega-3 and omega-6. When these fats are lacking, there are flaking and dryness of the skin, it starts to look faded and aged.
In addition, a sufficient intake of fatty acids protects against the development of serious skin diseases. According to data published in the American Journal of Сlinical Nutrition, regular consumption of oily fish and vegetable oils positively affects the skin condition in psoriasis and dermatitis: patients reduced itching, scaling, inflammation.
High cholesterol. High levels of “bad” cholesterol (LDL) in the blood can also say that the body lacks essential fatty acids. Oxidized the excess of cholesterol deposited on the walls of blood vessels, causing focal inflammation and forming plaques due to the accumulation of which increases the risk of heart attack or stroke.
To clean vessels from cholesterol deposits, it is helpful to eat foods that contain fatty acids omega-9, olive oil, nuts, avocado.
Inflammatory processes in the joints. The deficit of polyunsaturated fatty acids omega-3 and omega-6 is associated with increased frequency of inflammatory phenomena, from which these acids are protecting. Joint pain, swelling and redness can be one of the manifestations of inflammation. To compensate the lack of omega-3 and omega-6, should consume oily fish (sardines, mackerel, trout, herring) and Flaxseed oil.
The dry eye syndrome. Fatty acids protect the eye from evaporation of the tear film, and if this is not enough, the organs of sight lose their natural moisture, causing unpleasant symptoms: dryness, redness, foreign body sensation in the eyes.
Depression. Conducted in Canada the study showed that the deficiency of omega-3 in the body is associated with the development of depression. Brain cells on average, 60% of which are exactly of fats. The shortage of healthy fats, according to scientists, can impair both mental and cognitive processes, particularly memory and attention.
According to scientists, the share of healthy fats should account for no more than 30% of calories from total daily diet.