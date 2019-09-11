Union of primary school teachers of Ontario is considering the possibility of a strike (PHOTO)

Loading...

Federation of elementary school teachers of Ontario said it plans to hold a strike vote on a series of meetings with their 83000 members in the next two months.

In a press release published Wednesday, the Union President Sam Hammond said that 76 trade unions will be held mass meetings in late September and October.

“Members will be invited to demonstrate support for the priorities in the negotiations FUNCO/ETFO, which include providing more assistance to students with special needs, class size and structure classes, maintaining kindergartens full day and a fair and transparent recruitment practices,”said Hammond.

The ETFO representative stated that their goal is to reach agreement on the main points of the negotiations, trying not to resort to protests.

“(ETFO) is ready to continue negotiations until then, until you reach a fair and reasonable collective agreement for public elementary school teachers in Ontario,” – said in a press release.

ETFO, the Federation of secondary school teachers of Ontario (OSSTF), the Association of teachers of English Catholic schools of Ontario (OECTA) and the 55,000 education workers represented by the canadian Union of public employees (CUPE), have been without contracts since their expiration on August 31.

From September 23 CUPE can legally go on strike, as in the beginning of this month, the Union made the appropriate application.

Laura Walton, President of the Council of trade unions school Board CUPE Ontario, had previously told journalists that the positions of the parties at the negotiating table “differ considerably”.

Earlier this month the Minister of education of the province Stephen Lecce said that the government is “making every effort” in trying to negotiate an agreement with teachers and educators.