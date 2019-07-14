Unique Ferrari for VIP clients will appear within 5 years
Statement on the release of exclusive models was due to the growing demand for a unique car, manufactured by individual orders well-endowed customers.
According to the Vice-President, high net worth clients, ordering a unique Ferrari, in addition to exclusive techniques, and gain experience in working together with the designer.
To become a customer, perhaps, the most original car can only owners of the top listed company, which is limited to 250 people.
During the year the company produces, high, 3 Ferrari. In this regard, wait we will have 5 years. In the past year as the basic version of the exclusive used the 488 GTB. So there SP38 – supercar in which it is impossible not to notice the traces of the design of the F40. The latest project of the company was P80C – track version of the machine.
It was developed within 3 years: the customer required a consideration not only appearance, but also to all technical specifications.
Coupe created on the basis of 488 GT3 engine which is capable of producing 650 HP, while the chassis was actually assembled from scratch: there are easily recognizable elements of the iconic Italian sports car prototypes of the past.