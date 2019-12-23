Unique in the world: in Northern California there is a unique beach which is worth seeing for anyone
In Northern California is quite beautiful beaches and interesting geological features to the impressive cliffs and white sand. However, in the world there is only one beach, such as glass beach in Fort Bragg in Northern California. This writes Only in Your State.
Glass beach, one of the most iconic places in Northern California.
You can guess by the title. Small smooth colored stones which give this beach beauty, are actually pieces of glass.
Glass beach and a couple of surrounding coastal areas were once a dumping ground where people have left trash and other unwanted items.
The dump was closed in 1967 after the metal and other waste have been removed, leaving only the glass.
The incessant waves of the sea rolling on the shore, eventually turned the remaining pieces into smooth beautiful pebbles.
Nature slowly reclaims what was once an eyesore and making it beautiful again. The area is known for its striking and unusual beauty.
Photographers from near and far abroad come to capture the glittering glass stones that sparkle in the sun and decorate the beach a rainbow of colors.
You may be tempted to take a few pieces of glass, but in fact it is illegal.
Future generations should be able to visit glass beach. This is a great reminder of the power of nature to heal itself.
Glass beach is in MacKerricher Park, which is located three miles (4,82 km) North of Fort Bragg on highway 1, near the town of Cleon.
In addition to the famous glass beach, the Park also has many other interesting places, including beaches, cliffs, headlands, dunes, forests and wetlands.
It’s popular for various activities, including: picnics, fishing, scuba diving, snorkeling, Windsurfing, geocaching and studying the tides.
This is a great place for walks along the beach.
Regardless of whether you to quickly take a picture or spend a whole day here, the journey is worth it to enjoy the spectacular views of glass beach. This is something that all residents of Northern California and all people should see at least once.