Unique Mercedes sell for the price of two Pagani Zonda
At the auction RM Sotheby’s will sell unique Mercedes-Benz SL 73 AMG 1999 release. Such a car is found three times less than the mid-engined sports car Pagani Zonda.
At first glance it may seem that this is a common Mercedes-Benz SL-Class of the late 1990-ies. But we have one of the 85-minute car SL 73, which is a modified AMG.
Mercedes R129 SL 73 issued in 1995-2001. It was a kind of predecessor of the modern SL 65 AMG. It was equipped with the upgraded 7.3 l engine V-12 taken from the SL 600. Its capacity was 525 HP
The engine was so powerful that they then began to equip the supercar Pagani Zonda. In the world three times more supercars the Zonda than the SL 73.
It should be noted that when Studio AMG modified SL 73, it still belonged to Mercedes-Benz. In 1999 Daimler-Chrysler AG acquired a controlling stake.
For auction Mercedes-Benz SL 73 AMG 1999 model year only done 35 000 km. how much it wants to sell – not yet reported. I think the figure will be large. In 2015 one such SL 73, however, the 1996 issue with mileage 91 000 km, sold for 131 $ 220.