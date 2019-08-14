Unique motorcycle F3 800 has sold over 112 thousand dollars
August 14, 2019 | Techno | No Comments|
Loading...
MV Agusta presented a unique version of a sports bike.
In the auction the only copy of a sports bike F3 800 has sold over 112 thousand dollars. The proceeds from the sale will be donated to the charity Fund to help children. Motorcycle F3 800 is driven by a 3-cylinder engine volume of 798 CC capacity of about 150 HP In a straight line the bike is capable of speeds in excess of 240 km/h.
Note that the regular price of this model is 19 617 dollars. Standard performance this motorcycle has a special livery. As noted by General Director of MV Agusta all models of the company are made by hand.
Also note that at the moment only one model is faster than sold at auction, it’s F4.
Loading...