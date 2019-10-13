Unique sports car Ford GT bought at auction for three times the cost
You may have heard that Ford does not allow you to resell the sport GT model to the expiration of two years from the date of manufacture of the car. Finally the first car (2017 release) — special edition Ford GT Heritage Edition 66 — sold at auction for an incredible price — a half million dollars.
Ford GT Heritage Edition 66 sold by auction house Barrett-Jackson last week in Las Vegas for a 1.54 million US dollars that exceeds the price of a supercar is more than three times. The Ford driver Joey Hand won in its class at superglance “24 hours of Le Mans” GT 2016, was present at the auction and subsequently participated in the painting of the car in the spirit of the legendary GT40, which won first place at the aforementioned race — two white stripes on the black body of the car.
According to the odometer, this Ford GT Heritage Edition 66 passed just 30 miles (~50 km). Low mileage probably helped in getting such a high rate. Also in favor of the car said the fact that he was one of the models of the 66th edition of the Heritage Edition, released in 2017.
Interesting is the fact that the American manufacturer Ford is quite serious about their GT series. For example, the future owner enters into a contract with the company that he can not resell the car within two years from the date of purchase. And future owner of a Ford GT passes a compulsory interview with the head of the company.