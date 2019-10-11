Unique Zebra polka dot shocked the world

Уникальная зебра в горошек поразила весь мир

In one of the nature reserves of Kenya born one of a kind, that’s a baby Zebra, which was not striped, and polka dot!

It was called Tyra

Wow!

No one thought that it happens!

It turns out that the reason for the unusual appearance of the Zebra became the “melanism”. Actually I bought it from Tyra, just barely visible.

Photo source: storytrender.com

And then Tyra together with mommy! Foal is still very small

Photo source: storytrender.com

