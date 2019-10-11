Unique Zebra polka dot shocked the world
In one of the nature reserves of Kenya born one of a kind, that’s a baby Zebra, which was not striped, and polka dot!
It was called Tyra
Wow!
No one thought that it happens!
It turns out that the reason for the unusual appearance of the Zebra became the “melanism”. Actually I bought it from Tyra, just barely visible.
Photo source: storytrender.com
And then Tyra together with mommy! Foal is still very small
Photo source: storytrender.com