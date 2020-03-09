United for the first time since Ferguson won both Manchester derbies in one season of the English Premier League (video)
March 9, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
“Manchester United”
In the framework of the 29th round of the English Premier League at old Trafford took place on the Manchester Derby.
As in the first circle the victory was won by wards of OLE Gunnar Solskjaer – as in the match 16-th round Manchester United scored the bulls 2 goals, has left the gate “dry” – 2:0.
Note that the “Manunited” 4-season Derby against the “my Teams”, including 2 matches in the semi-finals of the League Cup, won 3 and one match lost.
Victory “red devils” came in handy to Liverpool. “Red” the fight won “Bournemouth” – 2:1 and now, for the gains of the first in its history the title of the Premier League team of jürgen Klopp is enough in the remaining 9 rounds to score only 6 points.