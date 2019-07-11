United States are exploring the possibility of international operations escort operations in the Persian Gulf (PHOTO)

The United States plans to form an international coalition to escort merchant ships in the Persian Gulf in connection with the situation around Iran. This was stated on Thursday launched by President Donald trump on a post of the Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff (JCS) of the armed forces (AF) of the U.S. General mark Milly.

“We’re trying to organize [international] coalition to ensure support [ships] Navy [countries that will be included in a possible coalition] commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf,” said Millie, speaking at the hearings devoted to the consideration of his candidacy, the Committee on armed services of the Senate of the U.S. Congress. According to him, it is necessary to ensure freedom of navigation in the region, reports TASS.

On Thursday, the Central command of the US Armed forces (CENTCOM) in a statement pointed out that the situation around Iran requires “international decisions”. “The world economy depends on free flow of trade, and all countries have an obligation to protect and preserve this cornerstone of global prosperity,” – said in CENTCOM, in the area of operational responsibility which includes primarily the middle East and Central Asia.

On Tuesday, the current head of the joint chiefs of staff Joseph Dunford, who is leaving his post this fall, said that the U.S. authorities are exploring the possibility of creating an international coalition that would ensure freedom of navigation in Hormuz and Bab-El-Mandeb Straits.

The situation around Iran escalated after 13 June 2019 in the Gulf of Oman on the two tankers after alleged attack happened explosions and fires. The US blamed the incident on Iran, they were supported by Britain and Saudi Arabia, while Tehran rejected the accusations. June 20, Iran’s armed forces shot down an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Navy, then the US, according to the statements of President Donald trump, has prepared a military operation involving the application of precision strikes on three sites in Iran.

According to the American leader, for 10 minutes prior to this operation he gave the order not to carry it out, considering the disproportionate actions of Tehran. However, after that, trump said that the United States will give a powerful answer to the point of destroying any attack from Iran.

July 10 off the coast of Iran, there was a new incident. Five ships of the Islamic revolution guards Corps (IRGC) tried to detain the British tanker British Heritage when he followed through the Strait of Hormuz. But the British ship HMS Montrose, which was accompanied by the tanker, shut it off from the Iranian ships, sent them on their side guns and “verbally warned” about the possible consequences, then the guard retreated.

The us military is watching the situation from the plane, which flew over the Strait. The UK government has confirmed information about the incident, but said that the Iranian ships were not five but three. In London also said they consider Iran’s actions as contrary to international law.

In Iran information about the operation, deny the press service of the IRGC said that in the last 24 hours of clashes with foreign vessels, including British ships, not fixed. The Iranian foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that no arrests British tanker was not, and the statements of the British side is aimed at escalation of tension.

However, the message on incident has already caused serious international response. Tensions in the middle East could also seriously affect the global petroleum market. The oil reserves in the US are already melting at an accelerated pace. For a week they declined by 9.5 million barrels per day. While analysts expected that stocks will be reduced by 3 million barrels. Against this background, oil futures Brent with deliveries in September on Wednesday rose 3.3%, RBC.