United States are subject to European import tariffs: what’s more expensive
Wednesday, October 2, the administration of the Turkish foreign Ministry announced the introduction of duties on European planes, French wine and cheese, Spanish olive oil and other products. Innovations will come into force from October 18, 2019 after the world trade organization (WTO) allowed US to annually levy the European export duties to $7.5 billion.
This step was part of a long-standing complaint of U.S. subsidies, which received the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus, and the loss of American aircraft manufacturer Boeing.
The decision of the world trade organization gives the United States the ability to impose sufficient duties to every year block trade from Europe to $7.5 billion, until both sides reach a negotiated settlement or organization decides that Europe adheres to its own rules.
The introduction of fees could raise prices for U.S. goods and consumers who import goods from Europe. In the end hurt the airlines, manufacturers and customers in grocery stores.
The administration plans to introduce a 25 percent tax on import of Parmesan cheese, mussels, coffee, whiskey and other agricultural goods from Europe.
In addition, the administration’s decision could lead to further aggravation of tension in relations with the European Union.
The decision of the world trade organization put an end to about a 15-year-old dispute about the financial support that Europe provides to its main aircraft manufacturer. In may last year, the organization decided that Europe of illegally subsidizing several models of Airbus.
“For many years, Europe provided massive subsidies to Airbus, which has caused serious damage to the aerospace industry, US and our employees,” said Robert Leithiser, the United States trade representative. He added that the U.S. wants to solve it thus, “it would be advantageous to the American workers”.
European officials have said that they want to negotiate, but also is ready to impose tariffs on American goods.
Interestingly, the world trade organization considers the parallel case. The European Union has launched against the United States accusations of subsidizing Boeing. The EU has drawn up its own list of us goods worth $ 20 billion that it could impose a tax in response to this case.
It is expected that the world trade organization will announce this decision early next year.
The escalation of trade disputes with Europe would open another front in the global trade war, which trump has taken to try to change the terms of trade. The President has already imposed tariffs on more than $ 360 billion of goods from China, in addition to the duties on washing machines, solar panels and steel and aluminium from Japan and Europe.
The administration’s actions trump has raised the average American tariff rate to a level not seen for decades — currently, the United States has the highest rates among all industrialized countries of G7.
The new duties will differ from those that trump has surrounded Chinese goods and imported steel, and aluminum, because they are pre-approved by the world trade organization.
Despite the fact that the tariffs will be in line with the global rules, they can still exert pressure on the economy and American companies.