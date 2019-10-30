United States because Russia want to withdraw from the Treaty on open skies: than it threatens
In February 2019 American military four-engined aircraft OC-135B — created on the basis of the military transport C-135 Stratolifter — has risen in air observation flight over the territory of Russia. About it writes BBC.
On Board the aircraft in addition to the U.S. military were six observers from Russia, who were supposed to follow all the rules.
The flight was conducted under the open skies Treaty, which since the entry into force in 2002, allows free flights by unarmed reconnaissance aircraft in the airspace of Russia, USA and other countries, signed the document.
Flight with OC-135B in February 2019 was the first sightseeing flight of the Americans in the framework of the agreement after a long break from November 2017.
Now the open skies Treaty is under threat. According to media reports, the US President, Donald trump has already signed the document, which assumes that in six months the US will withdraw from the Treaty. But it seems that in Washington there is no consensus on the question whether the United States to withdraw from the contract or not. The former head of the Department of defense James Mattis, who also heads the Pentagon, said that despite the number of violations on the part of Russia, the preservation of the Treaty fully meets the interests of the United States.
According to statistics, the United States carried out three times as many observation flights over the territory of Russia, than Russia — over the United States. From 2002 to 2016 USA made 196 flights over the territory of Russia, whereas Russia only 71 flight over the territory of the United States. Besides, the US can request aerial photographs of the other countries participating in the Agreement made at the time of observation flights over the territory of Russia.
Since 2002, over the territory of Russia there were more than 500 observation flights. Russia in recent years spends from four to nine such flights over US territory each year, whereas USA — from 14 to 16 flights over the territory of Russia.
A request for flight can be enjoyed for a very short period before the intended date of flight. For example, in December 2018, the United States conducted a flight over Eastern Ukraine shortly after the incident in the Kerch Strait, when the Russian military fired at and detained the Ukrainian Navy ships.
The flight was conducted at the request of Ukraine. It was attended by representatives of several States. In some cases, such flights — a much faster solution than the movement of the satellite. The proponents of the open skies Treaty argue that the agreement is designed to strengthen confidence between States and does not serve the purpose of reconnaissance.
Such flights are used special aircraft. American OC-135B was created on the basis of military transport of the Boeing C-135 Stratolifter. Canada uses military transport aircraft Lockheed C-130 Hercules equipped with power high-tech sensors. Other Western European countries use a similar system.
Russia and some Eastern European countries use the aircraft for aerial surveillance and aerial photography An-30. Russia also uses the Tu-214ON.
The main reason for withdrawal from the Treaty on open skies the United States called a violation of any provisions of the agreement. In 2018, the US did not conduct observation flights over the territory of Russia — from-for claims of Washington accused Moscow of violating the provisions of this agreement.
The US believes that Russia is trying to impose additional restrictions on sightseeing flights over the Kaliningrad. Also, the United States accused Russia that it prevented the holding of the United States and Canada of the observation flight in the area of military exercises in Central Russia.
Some in Washington believe a Contract is a kind of resolution of Russia to investigate. Supporters of arms control do not disregard these arguments, but they are convinced that the Agreement is beneficial to all participating countries. They also point to the wider context. This is not the first international agreement on arms control, which refuses the administration of a trump. Indeed, the existing system of arms control created during the cold war, is gradually destroyed. It is based on start III, which expires in 2021, and there is no certainty that it will be extended.
Supporters of arms control believe that now powers have begun a new arms race. Already developed a new system of weapons, including hypersonic missiles. All of this suggests that the existing system of agreements could be finally destroyed.
Artificial intelligence can also threaten the containment of arms proliferation. In terms of tension and emergence of new technologies, many insist that existing international agreements such as the Treaty on open skies — it is necessary to strengthen, not abandon them.
The open skies Treaty
The Treaty of open skies, which entered into force in 2002, establishes a regime of observation flights without weapons over the territory of all 34 countries have signed this document, to increase the openness and transparency of military infrastructure to prevent crises.
According to this document, on the observation aircraft may be equipped with video cameras and sensors of infrared radiation, and the data obtained through flight, are available to all countries participating in the agreement.
Agreement “open sky” was adopted in 1992, its aim the development of openness and empowerment for crisis prevention in the region.