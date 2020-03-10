Universities in USA have cancelled classes due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the world
Universities from California to new York canceled classes on campus, since the new coronavirus has affected more than 100,000 people worldwide, and its spread has become a so-called pandemic. This writes CNN.
The cancellation of classes was in the States and areas most affected by the virus, including Seattle, California and new York. The Ohio state University, which enrolls more than 60,000 students, is the last one who announced the cancellation of classes.
Educational institutions have also issued guidelines to the students avoided travel to China, Italy and South Korea, as many students are about to go on spring break there.
One University even told the students to leave the campus for a while.
Amherst College
School of Massachusetts told the students to leave campus for spring break next Monday and be ready to work off campus when they return to classes on March 23.
Amherst has canceled classes for Thursday and Friday.
“We know that many people will travel a lot during spring break, no matter how hard we try not to encourage it, — reads the statement of the Chancellor of the school Biddy Martin. — The risk that hundreds of people get back from their trips to campus is too great”.
University of California, Berkeley
University of California at Berkeley has suspended the majority of private lessons as a preventive measure.
In a letter sent to the campus community, Chancellor Carol Christ has said that the changes will begin on Tuesday and will be in effect during spring break, which ends March 29.
All lectures, seminars and exams will be conducted online. Courses that must be conducted in person, such as laboratory, performing arts or physical education, will be cancelled
Columbia University and Barnard College
All classes at Columbia University in new York suspended on 9 and 10 March, because the member of the Colombian community was quarantined as the result of exposure to the coronavirus.
“This suspension of activities will allow us to prepare for the transition to distance learning until the end of the week,’ said President Lee Bollinger. I would like to emphasize that the results of the tests of the individual who was quarantined yet unknown”.
Barnard College, women’s liberal arts College, also suspended classes and said that it is expected that classes will resume online courses.
Hofstra University
Hofstra University, located in new York, announced that abolishes full-time occupation for a week.
The announcement was made after the student has appealed to the medical center complaining of flu-like symptoms.
The student attended a conference outside of campus, where one of the participants gave a positive result for the new coronavirus. The student is tested for the coronavirus and is in isolation. Six people who were in close contact with the student, asked to isolate themselves in anticipation of the test results of the student.
“We want to emphasize that this action is a precautionary measure to ensure the peace of mind of students, teachers, staff and families, — told at University. — Currently, there are no confirmed cases Covid-19 associated with the University.”
The Ohio state University
State University of Ohio has announced that it plans to suspend full-time employment immediately, at least until March 30.
“We suspend a training in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and in other similar classrooms and move on to virtual learning, which takes effect immediately,” the statement reads.
The University has provided students the opportunity to complete their courses online from home or stay in a College town with the preventive measures.
University staff can also work from home if it allows them post.
The Princeton University
Princeton, an ivy League University located in new Jersey, said that all lectures and seminars will be migrated in online mode, starting from March 23, after spring break, according to the President of Princeton University Chris Eisgruber.
According to Eisgruber, University medical advisers say that “the best time to develop policies aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, is now before the virus gets to the University.” He urged the students to think about how to stay home after spring break, not to return to campus.
The new policy will be in effect until April 5, and will be revised as we approach that date.
Seattle University
Seattle University, which enrolls 7,200 students said that classes will not be held until the end of the quarter. Classes in law school, which is in semester system, will be suspended until further notice, added the University.
The University said that the University has no confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“We strive to act in such a way that the priority was the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, at the same time, allowed our students to fully continue to engage in learning,” said President Stephen V. Sundborg.
University Of Southern California
The University has no cases of infection with coronavirus, but within the framework of test readiness for outbreak and for reasons of the safety of the students the class is canceled.
“I stress that this is a test of our capabilities. The University is fully functional,” said Charles F. Zukoski, Provost and senior Vice President for academic Affairs.
University of California, San Diego
University of California San Diego in southern California announced plans to conduct all lectures and discussions remotely, starting with the spring semester, which begins March 25.
“To ensure the health and safety of our campus with the latest data about the coronavirus, all spring courses will be conducted remotely”, — stated in the message of the University.
The University is also urged to cancel or postpone an event or meetings at which it is expected the presence of more than 100 people.
According to representatives of the University, courses will be conducted in person in the last week of the winter quarter, but teachers will not assign grades depending on attendance.
Stanford University
Stanford University cancels all classes for the last two weeks of my winter quarter, according to the letter on the web site of the University, which was sent from the rector of the Persis Drell.
“To the extent possible, we would hold classes in an online format instead of full-time study,” said Drell in the letter.
As stated in the University exams that were planned to donate in person, will be sold in an online format.
Stanford is located in the County of Santa Clara, where he is currently registered dozens of cases of coronavirus. In California, nearly 90 cases.
Stanford University also cancels tours of the campus and the event “Admit Weekend” for prospective students, originally scheduled for the weekend April 23-26. Visitors will be permitted to make self-guided tours, but according to the letter, group tours and other activities will not. The University plans to keep the visitors center open.
University Of Washington
Currently in the Seattle area recorded the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and several universities in the region canceled classes during the outbreak, the strategy of “social distancing”.
University of Washington, located in Seattle, announced that classes would no longer be held, and faculty were invited to conduct classes and exams remotely until March 20.
The University said it plans to resume normal training, when the spring quarter will begin March 30.
Overseas program
A growing list of American universities canceled the program of study abroad, since the new coronavirus has spread around the world.
At least seven universities, including Villanova, Elon, Florida international, and Syracuse has suspended a program in Italy, and other canceled programs in China and South Korea.
Program study abroad Semester at Sea, based on a cruise ship that was converted into a floating campus, is now with hundreds of American students on Board.
The latest news and everything you need to know about the outbreak of a novel coronavirus from China, read the special ForumDaily “Chinese coronavirus”.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 637
[name] => cancel
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => otmena
)
cancel
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12684
[name] => universities
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => universitety
)
universities
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => Chinese coronavirus
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark