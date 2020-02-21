University in California offers free tuition for students from low-income families
University of southern California (University of Southern California, USC) will provide the opportunity of free education for students from families with an annual income of $80 000 or less, reports USA Today.
This plan will be implemented in stages starting with applicants to the University first-year students in fall 2020 and spring 2021. In addition, the calculations of the financial possibilities of the family, the University will no longer consider possession of the property.
According to the census of the U.S. population, the annual income of $80 000 is above the average family income in California, which is about $71 000.
In the last decade the cost of studying in the U.S. has increased dramatically. Even after adjustments for inflation year of study at a private College is 2.5 times more than in 1971.
Some public schools have tried to create a free curriculum for students from families with low and middle income.
Presidential candidates from the Democrats, including the Senator from the U.S. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, offered their own plans. According to them, their proposals would eliminate billions of debt with student loans and significantly reduce the cost of College.
About a third of new students enrolled in fall 2020 and spring 2021, will be able to participate in the program USC. At the University say that training in the 2019-2020 school year is $57 256. The cost of accommodation and meals in the same academic year are estimated at almost $16 000.
