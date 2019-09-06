University in Michigan fined a record $ 4.5 million for harassment scandal (PHOTO)

Loading...

The U.S. Department of education fined the Michigan state University (MSU) to a record $ 4.5 million against its “systematic failure to protect students from sexual violence.” This was reported on Thursday on the Agency’s website.

The reason for the fine was the case of the former doctor of women’s team USA gymnastics Larry Nassar, from 1995 to 2015 worked at MSU, where she trained the USA national team in gymnastics. He was also the physiotherapist of the American team at four Olympic games and a long time has worked with young athletes.

In January 2018 Nassar was sentenced to a term of imprisonment from 40 to 175 years for sexual violence against female athletes, reports TASS. He confessed to sexually assaulting and committing acts of a sexual nature in relation to 11 gymnasts who testified against him were given 156 women. In particular, two-time Olympic champion in gymnastics American Mackayla Maroni said Nassar was raping her from the age of 13.

The doctor stuck to Maroni and impose it “necessary medical treatment that he used on patients for 30 years.” “When I was 15, I experienced the most terrible night in my life. Our team went to Tokyo, and before a long flight Nassar gave me a dose of sleeping pills. When I realized that he was in his room to get “treatment”. I thought I would not survive that night,” admitted Maroni.

In 2017 Nassar was also sentenced to 60 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

The scandal of Nassar was the reason for the resignation of practically the entire leadership of the gymnastics Federation of the United States. The head of the National Olympic Committee of the USA Scott Blackmun also left his position.

In the framework of the audit, the Ministry had accused the University administration of violating the law that requires educational institutions to inform the authorities about crimes committed within their campuses (Clery Act). This was the reason for the imposition of a fine.

As noted in the press release, in February 2018, the U.S. Secretary of education Betsy DeVos has also directed the office of the Ministry of civil rights to initiate an investigation in respect of “processing University reports of sexual violence” on the part of Nassar. The results showed that the leadership of the University “failed to adequately respond to the illegal actions of a sexual nature on the part of Nassar and William Strampel (former Dean of the University, was the curator of Nassar. – Approx. TASS), has not taken the necessary interim measures to protect students at the time of their complaint , and failed to take prompt and effective steps to put an end to any harassment”.

In addition to a fine, the authorities ordered the University to hire an employee who will monitor compliance with the MSU Clery Act, to establish a system of protective measures and reporting to better ensure the safety of students, to take measures to eliminate the consequences of the actions of Nassar, and to consider the possibility of imposing sanctions against former and current employees of the University who knew about the accusations against the doctor on the part of students, but nothing they have not taken.

“What happened at the University of Michigan, was disgusting, inexcusable and a complete failure to uphold the law and protect students. The University of Michigan now pays for its failure. None of the future students do not have to endure what you’ve endured too many due to the fact that concerns about Larry Nassar and William Strampel was ignored,” the Minister said Betsy DeVos.