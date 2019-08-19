University of Toronto is recognized as the best in Canada (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The students of the University of Toronto may not need any more to complain about, since, according to new data, their school is recognized as the best in Canada.

Academic ranking of world universities (ARWU) – 2019 was issued by the organization ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, and once again, according to the University of Toronto was the best in Canada.

ARWU evaluates the approximately 1,800 universities annually, but only 1,000 of the best deserve publication in ranking.

In the list of canadian educational institutions for University of Toronto followed by the University of British Columbia, and the third and fourth place McGill University and McMaster University respectively.

Ryerson University is listed last in the list.

In world ranking University of Toronto ranked in the top 30, being the 24th.

8 of the top 10 educational institutions belong to the United States. In the first place of the world ranking 17th consecutive year, is Harvard University.

ARWU evaluates educational institutions according to 6 criteria: the number of alumni and staff holding Nobel prize and Vildavsky award, the number of articles published in journals of natural Sciences, the number of cited researchers and number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index and the index per employee (all of the above indicators are calculated for 1 teacher and researcher working at the University full-time).