Unknown demanded a ransom for the missing in Syria, the head of the movement ‘Alternative’ Oleg Melnikov (PHOTO)

Unknown demanded a ransom for the head of the movement to combat modern slavery “Alternative” Oleg Melnikov, went missing last week in the Syrian Idlib. This organization reported in the group in social networks “Vkontakte” and on a special page about his missing group.

“In the evening our Arab friend called someone who said that Oleg Melnikov is in captivity. He demanded a ransom, then he deleted my contact from your messenger,” – said in the motion. It noted that not yet know reliably what happened with Melnikov and the whole group, and where they are. In the “Alternative” stressed that anonymous information about the capture of a human rights activist – “the usual hype”, and the caller – “plain fraud”.

“And such calls will be many more. And I suspect that call will not only us, but also, for example, in a variety of media”, – stated in the message. “In Idlib is now a huge number of small and medium-sized groups that resemble gangs. They all want to make money or to “hypnoti”. Yes, among each other they compete for attention, etc.”, – told in movement. The Russian Embassy in Syria investigates information about Melnikov, said RIA “Novosti” head of the consular Department of the Russian Embassy in Syria Zaur Huseynov.

Assistant Melnikov Maxim Vaganov reported that contacts with the Syrian authorities has not yet been. “The purpose of the trip search family, also Oleg was very interesting to learn the condition of prisoners, especially prisoners of war by the Syrian Arab army,” said Vaganov.

Night of August 7 Melnikov with human rights activists went to the border regions of Idlib Great, as there has received about six complaints about the family slavery. In the middle East in this-in the employees ‘Alternatives’ are already a month. According to the decision of the Queen, they decided to start with the most complex cases, and to finish easier.

The group left on 8 August at about 02:00 and then I stopped communicating. Employee of the “Alternative” Maxim Vaganov, commenting on the situation on August 9, said that such trips with communication problems sometimes, but called the strange situation.

The movement “Alternative” was launched in 2011 and gained fame after his rescue slaves from brick factories of Dagestan, as well as “golanowski slaves” – 11 migrants who work for free at the grocery store on Novosibirskaya street in Moscow.

In addition to those who enter the labor slavery, members of the movement to help victims of sexual exploitation and victims of “mafia beggars”. On account of the volunteers, according to them, more than 1 thousand people saved. In September 2018 Melnikov has told that “Alternative” has received an official refusal of the justice Ministry’s request to register as NGOs.

At the end of last year on Melnikov was attacked. He received three stab wounds. The unknown man asked the advocate to smoke, and then asked a few more questions. When Oleg turned to go home, the man used a knife.

Earlier, the “Alternatives” had problems with law enforcement. In February 2017, Oleg Melnikov was detained by police on suspicion of organizing illegal migration. In addition, in 2014, Melnikov searched in the “marsh of the case” (article 212 “Participation in mass riots” and 318 “Application of violence concerning the representative of the power” the criminal code).

And in September of 2018 the social network “Vkontakte” blocked community organization “Alternative”. “We have identified suspicious transactions and discrepancies, which may be the fraud and concealment of funds. For example, in the documents there is no information about how much was paid the sum of over 1.6 million rubles for six weeks, from 28 July to 8 of September”, – reported the press service of “Vkontakte”, explaining the reasons for the decision on the lock community.